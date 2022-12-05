Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,888 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.