2,596 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.