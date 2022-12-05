Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 27,947 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after acquiring an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,498 shares of company stock worth $5,231,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.