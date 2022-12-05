Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 21,050 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

