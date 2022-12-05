Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 6,141 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

R opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

