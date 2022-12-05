8,733 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

