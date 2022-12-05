Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Weber stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 49.02 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

WEBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weber by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weber by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 1,621.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

