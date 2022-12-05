Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.
Weber Price Performance
Weber stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 49.02 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber
About Weber
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.