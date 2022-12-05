Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. Guidewire Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

