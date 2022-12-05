Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

About Conn’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

