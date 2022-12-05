Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CONN stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
