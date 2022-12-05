Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 790 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $356.57 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

