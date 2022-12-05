Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

