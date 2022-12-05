Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,073.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $102,750 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.