Alico (ALCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alico has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.