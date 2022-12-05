Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,118 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

