Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

