Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 144,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

