Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 49,175 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

