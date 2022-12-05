PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 6,340 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

