Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

