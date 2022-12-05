Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,817 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.16 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.22 and a 200-day moving average of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

