BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

NYSE BLK opened at $712.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $645.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

