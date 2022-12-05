Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $116.60 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $116,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.