Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

