Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $201.38 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $188.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

