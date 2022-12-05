23,731 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

