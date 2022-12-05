NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY opened at $32.42 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

