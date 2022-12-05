Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 401 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $91,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

