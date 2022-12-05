Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 351,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

