2,909 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $145.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $299.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

