Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $373,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.18 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

