Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 401,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 22.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 32.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

