Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $117.14 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

