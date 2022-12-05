Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

ECL stock opened at $151.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

