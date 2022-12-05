Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

