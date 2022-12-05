Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.