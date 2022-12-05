Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 210,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

