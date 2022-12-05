Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

