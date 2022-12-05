Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.81.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.99 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

