Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

