Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $1,511,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $92.10 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

