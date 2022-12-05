Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $239.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

