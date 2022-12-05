Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 751.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 128.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

