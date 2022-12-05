Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 99,581 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 469,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

