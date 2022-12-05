Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

