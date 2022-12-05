Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,180.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,208.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

