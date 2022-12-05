Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in American Express by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in American Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.