The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $556.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

