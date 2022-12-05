Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

