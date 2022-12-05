Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $110.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

