Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,754 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $154.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

